Neighborhood Meeting Scheduled to Dis...

Neighborhood Meeting Scheduled to Discuss the Sewer Pump Station Replacements Project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: City of Framingham

Framingham Public Works will host a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, June 14 at 7pm in the Community Room of the McAuliffe Branch Library located at 746 Water Street . The neighborhood meeting will serve as a forum for residents to learn about the Sewer Pump Station Replacements Project, which will replace four pump stations in Framingham over the next two construction seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald... May 28 JUST SAYIN 4
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) May 17 Darn Tootin 3
Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10) May 10 Un satisfied cust... 28
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... May '17 Vernon Peterson 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr '17 AmeriBev 1
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) Apr '17 Mahoney 10
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC