Neighborhood Meeting Scheduled to Discuss the Sewer Pump Station Replacements Project
Framingham Public Works will host a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, June 14 at 7pm in the Community Room of the McAuliffe Branch Library located at 746 Water Street . The neighborhood meeting will serve as a forum for residents to learn about the Sewer Pump Station Replacements Project, which will replace four pump stations in Framingham over the next two construction seasons.
