Metrowest Emergency Physicians Provides a $10,000 Gift to Benefit Framingham's Aging Population

The Town of Framingham Parks and Recreation Department and the Council on Aging is pleased to announce that the Metrowest Emergency Physicians has provided a Ten Thousand Dollar gift to benefit the aging population in Framingham. "We would like to thank Dr. Lisa Sotir, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and member of the Metrowest Emergency Physicians for their generous gift to benefit the aging population in Framingham.

