Metrowest Emergency Physicians Provides a $10,000 Gift to Benefit Framingham's Aging Population
The Town of Framingham Parks and Recreation Department and the Council on Aging is pleased to announce that the Metrowest Emergency Physicians has provided a Ten Thousand Dollar gift to benefit the aging population in Framingham. "We would like to thank Dr. Lisa Sotir, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and member of the Metrowest Emergency Physicians for their generous gift to benefit the aging population in Framingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May 28
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|May 17
|Darn Tootin
|3
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May 10
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr '17
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Mahoney
|10
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC