Keefe Tech Announces Top Students for Class of 2017
Keefe Regional Technical School is pleased to announce the top members and award winners of the Class of 2017. The Class of 2017 Valedictorian is Simone Avery McHugh of Framingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HCAM News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|Sorosing On
|27
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|13 hr
|civil servant sup...
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May 28
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr '17
|AmeriBev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC