'Human Project' study will ask 10,000 to share life's data
Wanted: 10,000 New Yorkers interested in advancing science by sharing a trove of personal information, from cellphone locations and credit-card swipes to blood samples and life-changing events. For 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag
|Mon
|Borderguard
|1
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 15
|Sorosing On
|27
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|civil servant sup...
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May 28
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC