Health Department and Framingham MRC to Conduct Survey on Mosquito & Tick Bite Prevention

The Framingham Health Department in partnership with the Framingham Medical Reserve Corps is going to conduct a survey on Saturday July 8th, 2017 between 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. on mosquito & tick bite prevention and household plans for emergency response. This survey is a first-of-its-kind in Massachusetts that will look at how prepared local residents are for potential disasters.

