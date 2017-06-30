Health Department and Framingham MRC to Conduct Survey on Mosquito & Tick Bite Prevention
The Framingham Health Department in partnership with the Framingham Medical Reserve Corps is going to conduct a survey on Saturday July 8th, 2017 between 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. on mosquito & tick bite prevention and household plans for emergency response. This survey is a first-of-its-kind in Massachusetts that will look at how prepared local residents are for potential disasters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 29
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag
|Jun 19
|Borderguard
|1
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|civil servant sup...
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May '17
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC