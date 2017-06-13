Framingham man posed online as teenage girl, exploited 150 boys

A 24-year-old Framingham man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually exploiting some 150 boys by posing as a teenage girl online and convincing them to send him nude photos and videos of themselves, the US Attorney's office said. Curtis Simoneau, was charged with two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

