Framingham man posed online as teenag...

Framingham man posed online as teenage girl, exploited 150 boys

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

A 24-year-old Framingham man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually exploiting some 150 boys by posing as a teenage girl online and convincing them to send him nude photos and videos of themselves, the US Attorney's office said. Curtis Simoneau, was charged with two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 9 hr Sorosing On 27
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) 17 hr civil servant sup... 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald... May 28 JUST SAYIN 4
Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10) May '17 Un satisfied cust... 28
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... May '17 Vernon Peterson 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr '17 AmeriBev 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC