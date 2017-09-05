Framingham Construction Traffic Alert for the Week of June 5-9, 2017
ANNUAL ROADWAY PROGRAM: Expect minimal traffic delays as crews will be performing castingadjustments and driveway aprons, which will affect Belknap Rd, Blackberry Ln,and the surrounding areas. CONCORD STREET: Eversource will be performing gas main work between Gorman Rd and HartfordStreet.
