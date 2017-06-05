Framingham Construction Traffic Alert...

Framingham Construction Traffic Alert for the Week of June 12-16, 2017

ANNUAL ROADWAY PROGRAM: Expect minimal traffic delays as crews will be performing casting adjustments and driveway aprons, which will affect Belknap Rd, Blackberry Ln, and the surrounding areas. CONCORD STREET: Eversource will be performing gas main work between Gorman Rd and Hartford Street.

