Framingham: Concerts on the Green

The Concerts on the Green continue Friday, June 30, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with the rock 'n roll of Unfinished Business. The subsequent schedule includes Little Red & the Riders m July 7, Eleven July 14, Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters July 21, 4 Ever fab July 28, The Brazilian Project featuring Marlene Rosario & Friends Aug. 4, and Back pages Aug. 11. All concerts take place on the Village Green at 2 Oak St., Framingham.

