Framingham Awarded a $300,000 Brownfields Assessment and Clean Up Grant From the EPA
The Town of Framingham is pleased to announce that Framingham was awarded a $300,000 Brownfields Assessment and Clean up Grant from the Federal Environmental Protection Agency . On June 1st the EPA awarded $56.8 Million dollars in grants to 172 communities throughout the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May 28
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|May 17
|Darn Tootin
|3
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May 10
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr '17
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Mahoney
|10
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC