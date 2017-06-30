Framingham Announces Rave Alert to Keep Community Informed During Emergency Situations
The Town of Framingham is pleased to announce that Rave Alert is now available to all residents. Alert Framingham is a free service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities.
