Flags to be lowered to Half Staff on June 19th in Honor of Representative Cariddi
Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States flag and the Commonwealth flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately today, Monday June 19, 2017 until sunset on Thursday, June 22, the day of interment, in honor of Massachusetts State Representative Gailanne Cariddi, 1st Berkshire District, of North Adams, MA who passed away on June 17, 2017.
