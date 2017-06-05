FEMA and MEMA Approve Framingham's Multiple Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Town of Framingham is pleased to announce that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has approved the Town's 2017 Update to the Multiple Hazard Mitigation Plan . The Town of Framingham's Final Multiple Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2017 was adopted by the Board of Selectmen and approved by FEMA on April 12, 2017! The MHMP analyzes any natural hazards that may affect the Town and the Town's ability to deal with those natural hazards.

