Extended Nurse Clinic Hours on Tuesdays Beginning June 20, 2017
Beginning on Tuesday, June 20th through Tuesday, August 29th, the Public Health Nurse will have Evening Nurse Clinic Hours on Tuesdays from 4:00 pm 7:00 pm. During these summer hours, there will be no TB testing provided during the afternoon clinic on Wednesdays.
