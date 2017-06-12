Extended Nurse Clinic Hours on Tuesda...

Extended Nurse Clinic Hours on Tuesdays Beginning June 20, 2017

Friday Jun 9

Beginning on Tuesday, June 20th through Tuesday, August 29th, the Public Health Nurse will have Evening Nurse Clinic Hours on Tuesdays from 4:00 pm 7:00 pm. During these summer hours, there will be no TB testing provided during the afternoon clinic on Wednesdays.

