Dudley Road Multi-Use Path Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Framingham Public Works is pleased to announce the completion of Phase One of the Dudley Road Multi-Use Path Project. On Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Farm Pond Park to celebrate.
