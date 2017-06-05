Colin Kelley
Colin T. Kelley, 54, of Richmond, formerly of Paxton, Mass., Augusta, Ga., Jackson, Tenn., and Invercargill, New Zealand, took his own life at home Monday, April 3, 2017. He was born in Framingham, Mass., and lived in various locations before settling in Paxton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May 28
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|May 17
|Darn Tootin
|3
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May 10
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr '17
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Mahoney
|10
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC