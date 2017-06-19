Colin Kelley
Colin T. Kelley, 54, of Richmond, formerly of Paxton, Mass., Augusta, Ga., Jackson, Tenn., and Invercargill, New Zealand, took his own life at home Monday, April 3, 2017. He was born in Framingham, Mass., and lived in various locations before settling in Paxton.
