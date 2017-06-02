Booze, the other innovation economy

Booze, the other innovation economy

Friday Jun 2

If Massachusetts laws treated beer, wine, and liquor as an opportunity, not just a threat, we'd see a burst of new energy in that industry - and the state would be better off for it. Not every startup in Massachusetts needs to be a flash-in-the-pan smartphone app.

