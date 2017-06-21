Barry Cadden: What to know about the ex-pharmacy exec tied to deadly meningitis outbreak

Barry Cadden, the former pharmacy executive whose company is tied to the deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012, is expected to be sentenced on June 26. Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder but faces multiple counts of fraud and racketeering. Barry Cadden, co-founder of the New England Compounding Center , the now-defunct pharmaceutical company linked to a 2012 deadly meningitis outbreak, will be sentenced June 26 for his role in the spread of the disease.

