Barry Cadden: What to know about the ex-pharmacy exec tied to deadly meningitis outbreak
Barry Cadden, the former pharmacy executive whose company is tied to the deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012, was sentenced to nine years in prison on June 26. Barry Cadden, co-founder of the New England Compounding Center , the now-defunct pharmaceutical company linked to a 2012 deadly meningitis outbreak, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday for his role in the spread of the disease. Cadden was cleared by a jury in March of second-degree murder charges - likely avoiding spending the rest of his life in prison - but was convicted of multiple counts of fraud, conspiracy and racketeering.
