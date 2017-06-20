2017 Framingham Farmer's Market Opens for Season on June 8th

The 2017 Framingham Farmer's Market opens for the season on Thursday, June 8 at 12 noon on the Framingham Town Common on Edgell Road in Framingham Centre. The market is held weekly on Thursdays from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m., rain or shine, through October 26. Opening day will feature music by Always in Season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.