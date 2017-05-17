Wet AMD: Small trial shows new gene t...

Wet AMD: Small trial shows new gene therapy is safe in humans

8 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

One treatment for neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration neutralizes the protein linked to the disease using repeated eye injections, an uncomfortable, onerous regimen that causes much anxiety for patients. Gene therapy - if proven to be safe and effective - offers an attractive alternative because one injection could provide lasting effects.

