Wet AMD: Small trial shows new gene therapy is safe in humans
One treatment for neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration neutralizes the protein linked to the disease using repeated eye injections, an uncomfortable, onerous regimen that causes much anxiety for patients. Gene therapy - if proven to be safe and effective - offers an attractive alternative because one injection could provide lasting effects.
