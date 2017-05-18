Verdict slip in meningitis outbreak t...

Verdict slip in meningitis outbreak trial creates confusion

Wednesday May 17 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

People who lost loved ones in a fungal meningitis outbreak traced to tainted steroids were stunned when a pharmacy executive was acquitted of murder charges in 25 deaths, and some legal experts are questioning whether the vote by the jury was unanimous, as required in federal criminal trials. The verdict found Barry Cadden guilty of conspiracy, mail fraud and other charges but acquitted him of the most serious charges he faced under federal racketeering law: second-degree murder.

