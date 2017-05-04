The Health Department & The MRC to Conduct a Survey on Mosquito & Tick Bite Prevenention

The Framingham Health Department in partnership with the Framingham Medical Reserve Corps is going to conduct a survey on Saturday May 6th, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. on mosquito and tick bite prevention; and household plans for emergency response. This survey is a first-of-its-kind in Massachusetts that will look at how prepared local residents are for potential disasters.

