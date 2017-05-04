The Framingham Cultural Council Announces the 2017 Contributor of the Year Award
The Framingham Cultural Council Announces the Recipients of the 2017 Contributor of the Year Award and the Special Recognition Award. Scott Greenberg, Framingham State University Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Continuing Education, received the 2017 Contributor of the Year Award for bringing Lifelong Learning Lectures and Adventures Classes to the Framingham Community.
