Precinct and Standing Committee Organization
Precinct organization will be held tomorrow night, May 11, 2017 as the first order of business. Please try to arrive early, as Town Moderator Teri Banerjee plans to start the organization before 7:30 p.m. After the precinct organization, Special Town Meeting will begin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May 5
|Vernon Peterson
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr 21
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr 20
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC