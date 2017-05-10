Precinct and Standing Committee Organ...

Precinct and Standing Committee Organization

Read more: City of Framingham

Precinct organization will be held tomorrow night, May 11, 2017 as the first order of business. Please try to arrive early, as Town Moderator Teri Banerjee plans to start the organization before 7:30 p.m. After the precinct organization, Special Town Meeting will begin.

Framingham, MA

