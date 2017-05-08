Police Launch Effort to Reduce Motor ...

Police Launch Effort to Reduce Motor Vehicle Injuries and Fatalities By Increasing Seat Belt Use

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: City of Framingham

Framingham, MA The Framingham Police Department, in partnership with the Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts State Police, and up to 200 other Massachusetts local police departments, will take part in the national Click It or Ticket campaign between May 8th and May 29th. This high-visibility mobilization will promote seat belt use through increased traffic enforcement in an effort to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... May 5 Vernon Peterson 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) Apr 20 Mahoney 10
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC