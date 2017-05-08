Police Launch Effort to Reduce Motor Vehicle Injuries and Fatalities By Increasing Seat Belt Use

Framingham, MA The Framingham Police Department, in partnership with the Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts State Police, and up to 200 other Massachusetts local police departments, will take part in the national Click It or Ticket campaign between May 8th and May 29th. This high-visibility mobilization will promote seat belt use through increased traffic enforcement in an effort to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries.

