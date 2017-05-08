Police Launch Effort to Reduce Motor Vehicle Injuries and Fatalities By Increasing Seat Belt Use
Framingham, MA The Framingham Police Department, in partnership with the Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts State Police, and up to 200 other Massachusetts local police departments, will take part in the national Click It or Ticket campaign between May 8th and May 29th. This high-visibility mobilization will promote seat belt use through increased traffic enforcement in an effort to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May 5
|Vernon Peterson
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr 21
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr 20
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC