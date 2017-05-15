MetroWest Moves Community Food Survey
This survey is brought to you by MetroWest Moves, a Mass in Motion initiative that promotes healthy eating and active living in Framingham, Marlborough, Hudson and Northborough. It is designed to better understand where you get your food and any barriers that stop you from getting the food you need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May 10
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May 5
|Vernon Peterson
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr 21
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr 20
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC