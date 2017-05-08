Leah C. Awrey, 73, of Framingham and Grafton
She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Awrey and fiance Paul Prunier; her brother, Willard Harris; her niece, Kimberly Brown and husband Stephen with their children Katie, Peyton and Max; her niece, Melanie Doughty and husband Tyson with their children Wyatt and Piper; and her former husband, Donald Awrey. Leah was predeceased by her parents, Annie and Harold Harris, and her sister-in-law, Joann Harris.
