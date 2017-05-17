Join the Framingham Public Library for its Brown Bag Learning Series: "Improving your Memory" - Presented by Judy Sabol Friday, June 2, 12-1pm, Main Library, Costin Room Learn how to increase knowledge and understanding of normal changes in memory as we age and to provide strategies for improved remembering. Come prepared to discuss concerns and have fun learning new techniques.

