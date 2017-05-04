Incidents at auto auctions prompting more safety measures
In his three decades attending auto auctions, Ed Coolbrith estimates he's witnessed cars abruptly accelerate and crash into people or barriers approximately seven or eight times. Coolbrith, co-owner of Walpole Mitsubishi, was at the auto auction in Framingham in 2015 when a BMW SUV accelerated across the warehouse floor and injured eight people .
