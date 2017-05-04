Incidents at auto auctions prompting ...

Incidents at auto auctions prompting more safety measures

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Boston.com

In his three decades attending auto auctions, Ed Coolbrith estimates he's witnessed cars abruptly accelerate and crash into people or barriers approximately seven or eight times. Coolbrith, co-owner of Walpole Mitsubishi, was at the auto auction in Framingham in 2015 when a BMW SUV accelerated across the warehouse floor and injured eight people .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... Fri Vernon Peterson 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) Apr 20 Mahoney 10
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC