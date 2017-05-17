Incendia Partners Named one of America's Best Recruiting Firms in 2017 by Forbes

FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incendia Partners is proud to announce that Forbes has recently recognized us as one of "America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms"! Incendia is number 34 on this year's list . "It's an honor to make any list by Forbes, but to be recognized by Forbes shortly after winning Inavero's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for the second year in a row is a huge accomplishment."

