Framingham Public Works Water Departm...

Framingham Public Works Water Department Receives Performance Award for Public Drinking Water System

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: City of Framingham

Framingham, MA On Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Devens Common Center in Devens, MA, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's Drinking Water Program recognized the Framingham Public Works Water Department for its outstanding performance in 2016. Of the seven hundred and eighty-four Massachusetts communities and non-transient, non-community public water supply systems, Framingham is one of just thirty-three to have been selected and recognized for going beyond compliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10) 12 hr Un satisfied cust... 28
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... May 5 Vernon Peterson 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) Apr 20 Mahoney 10
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC