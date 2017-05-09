Framingham Public Works Water Department Receives Performance Award for Public Drinking Water System
Framingham, MA On Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Devens Common Center in Devens, MA, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's Drinking Water Program recognized the Framingham Public Works Water Department for its outstanding performance in 2016. Of the seven hundred and eighty-four Massachusetts communities and non-transient, non-community public water supply systems, Framingham is one of just thirty-three to have been selected and recognized for going beyond compliance.
