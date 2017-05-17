Framingham Police Respond to an Incident in the Farm Pond Parking Area
At 10:55 a.m. today the Framingham Police responded to a report of a person bleeding from the head at the Farm Pond Parking area located at 55 Dudley Road at the entrance to Cushing Memorial Park. The Framingham Police Department responded to the area, locating the victim, tended to his injury and call for an ambulance.
