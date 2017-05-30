Fourth Annual Town-Wide Middle School Spelling Bee
Framingham, MA The Framingham Public Library is hosting the 4th Annual Town-Wide Spelling Bee! The Bee will be held in the Costin Room at the Framingham Public Main Library, 49 Lexington Street, Framingham MA, on Thursday May 25, at 7:00pm. Come participate and support your school in this exciting annual event! Students who would like to represent their school in the Spelling Bee should check in at their school office for more information and for a list of the words that will be used at the Bee.
