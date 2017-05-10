Former housing authority employee sen...

Former housing authority employee sentenced for embezzlement

25 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

A former housing authority employee in Massachusetts is heading to prison for embezzling more than $70,000 in rent payments. Rosa Famania was sentenced in federal court in April to five months in prison and three years of supervised released.

