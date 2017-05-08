Follow-up meeting on arrested Wellesley High coach to include US...

Wellesley Public School Superintendent David Lussier has informed the Wellesley public school community that representatives from the US Attorney's Office and Department of Homeland Security have offered to attend a session next week for parents/students/staff regarding the recent arrest of a now former Wellesley High cross country and assistant track coach who was also a special education teaching assistant at Wellesley Middle School. Framingham resident Walter Johnson was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

