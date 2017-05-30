Cumberland Farms Testing Drive-Thru

Cumberland Farms Testing Drive-Thru

The Cumberland Farms convenience store chain is testing the first drive-thru of its kind for New England at its Kingston, Mass., store with plans to add a few more by summer, according to a report by The Boston Herald. All of the store's 3,000-plus products are available through the drive-thru, said the report.

