Bowditch Athletic and Cultural Comple...

Bowditch Athletic and Cultural Complex to Host MetroFest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: City of Framingham

The Town of Framingham Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce that the Bowditch Athletic and Cultural Complex will be once again hosting MetroFest, an annual Art, Music and Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year's event will be free of charge to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) May 17 Darn Tootin 3
Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10) May 10 Un satisfied cust... 28
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... May 5 Vernon Peterson 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr '17 AmeriBev 1
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) Apr '17 Mahoney 10
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC