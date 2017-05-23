Bowditch Athletic and Cultural Complex to Host MetroFest
The Town of Framingham Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce that the Bowditch Athletic and Cultural Complex will be once again hosting MetroFest, an annual Art, Music and Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year's event will be free of charge to attend.
