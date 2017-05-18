Baker-Polito administration celebrates opening of Boston Landing station
The Baker-Polito Administration, state transit and local elected officials, and New Balance executives today celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the new $20-million Boston Landing Commuter Rail Station, privately financed by New Balance, and restoring commuter rail service to the Allston-Brighton community for the first time since the 1960s, effective for riders on The ceremony was attended by Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack, MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board Members Steven Poftak and Monica Tibbits-Nutt, MBTA Chief Administrator and Acting General Manager Brian Shortsleeve, MBTA Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gonneville, Keolis Commuter Services General Manager and CEO David Scorey, Representative Michael Moran, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, New Balance Chairman Jim Davis, and other state and local officials ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
