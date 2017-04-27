Wellesley High track coach arrested on child porn charge
A Wellesley High School track coach was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography Thursday, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Walter Johnson, 69, 0f Framingham,was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr 21
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr 20
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC