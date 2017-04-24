Wellesley High running coach arrested...

Wellesley High running coach arrested on child porn charges, dismissed by school

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Swellesley Report

The Wellesley Public School system has announced the dismissal of Walter Johnson, who had been Wellesley High's girls' cross country coach and assistant indoor/outdoor track coach, following a revelation by the U.S. Attorney's Office that the 69-year-old Framingham resident has been arrested and charged with one count of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography. The school system isn't sharing much more information during this investigation period, but Superintendent David Lussier says WPS will keep the community updated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Swellesley Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) Apr 20 Mahoney 10
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC