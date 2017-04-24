Wellesley High running coach arrested on child porn charges, dismissed by school
The Wellesley Public School system has announced the dismissal of Walter Johnson, who had been Wellesley High's girls' cross country coach and assistant indoor/outdoor track coach, following a revelation by the U.S. Attorney's Office that the 69-year-old Framingham resident has been arrested and charged with one count of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography. The school system isn't sharing much more information during this investigation period, but Superintendent David Lussier says WPS will keep the community updated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Swellesley Report.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr 21
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr 20
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC