Wellesley High running coach arrested on child porn charges, dismissed by school

The Wellesley Public School system has announced the dismissal of Walter Johnson, who had been Wellesley High's girls' cross country coach and assistant indoor/outdoor track coach, following a revelation by the U.S. Attorney's Office that the 69-year-old Framingham resident has been arrested and charged with one count of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography. The school system isn't sharing much more information during this investigation period, but Superintendent David Lussier says WPS will keep the community updated.

