Volunteers needed to decorate Veteran's Grave with flags in preparations for Memorial Day
Each year the Framingham Veterans Services mark the graves of US Veterans with an American Flag. This year 5,000 flags will be placed in Framingham's cemeteries by volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
