United Way recognizes Bob Kays as volunteer of the year

The United Way of Tri-County announced Bob Kays of Marlborough as Volunteer of the Year at its annual recognition breakfast, held April 6 at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel & Conference Center. Kays is the longtime chair of the community's foremost fundraisers including Evening of Giving for Roland's House in Marlborough, a temporary emergency shelter operated by the South Middlesex Opportunity Council .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.