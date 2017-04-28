United Way recognizes Bob Kays as vol...

United Way recognizes Bob Kays as volunteer of the year

Friday Apr 28

The United Way of Tri-County announced Bob Kays of Marlborough as Volunteer of the Year at its annual recognition breakfast, held April 6 at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel & Conference Center. Kays is the longtime chair of the community's foremost fundraisers including Evening of Giving for Roland's House in Marlborough, a temporary emergency shelter operated by the South Middlesex Opportunity Council .

