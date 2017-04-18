Town of Framingham Memorial Building ...

Town of Framingham Memorial Building and Community Health Programs to Operate on Summer Hours

Beginning Monday, June 19, 2017 the Memorial Building and the Community Health Programs at Fuller Middle School will operate on Summer Hours.

