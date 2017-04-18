Town of Framingham Memorial Building and Community Health Programs to Operate on Summer Hours
Beginning Monday, June 19, 2017 the Memorial Building and the Community Health Programs at Fuller Middle School will operate on Summer Hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|9 hr
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC