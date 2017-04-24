The Framingham Historical Commission Announces the Recipients for the 2017 Preservation Achievement
The Framingham Historical Commission is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 Preservation Achievement Awards. These projects have helped to preserve and promote important pieces of Framingham's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr 21
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr 20
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC