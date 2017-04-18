Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for 27 Coburn Street Project & National Community Development Week

Framingham, MA On behalf of the Town of Framingham, Community and Economic Development Division you are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 27 Coburn Street Project and to mark National Community Development Week today at 2:00 p.m. at 27 Coburn Street in Framingham. The 27 Coburn Street Project created two new affordable units subsidized by HOME funds.

