Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for 27 Coburn Street Project & National Community Development Week
Framingham, MA On behalf of the Town of Framingham, Community and Economic Development Division you are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 27 Coburn Street Project and to mark National Community Development Week today at 2:00 p.m. at 27 Coburn Street in Framingham. The 27 Coburn Street Project created two new affordable units subsidized by HOME funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC