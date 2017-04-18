Milford police seek information on hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old

Milford police have ruled out one of the vehicles they had been seeking in connection with the hit-and-run crash on Sunday that killed four-year-old Jonathan Loja, and are looking for two other SUVs spotted near the crash scene. Investigators announced Tuesday that they now want to talk to the drivers of a dark-colored 2010 Chevy Traverse and a light-colored, possibly silver or gray, 2015 or 2016 Nissan Rogue.

