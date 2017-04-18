Milford police seek information on hi...

Milford police seek information on hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Milford police have ruled out one of the vehicles they had been seeking in connection with the hit-and-run crash on Sunday that killed four-year-old Jonathan Loja, and are looking for two other SUVs spotted near the crash scene. Investigators announced Tuesday that they now want to talk to the drivers of a dark-colored 2010 Chevy Traverse and a light-colored, possibly silver or gray, 2015 or 2016 Nissan Rogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC