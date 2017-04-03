MassDOT RMV and AAA Northeast celebrate new RMV service location in Quincy
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Registry of Motor Vehicles , in partnership with AAA Northeast , announced today the Quincy AAA Branch, located at 650 Adams Street, now offers select RMV license and registration services to AAA members. With the addition of Quincy, AAA Registry services are now available at 23 AAA locations across the Commonwealth.
