image description

Berkshire County Arc President & CEO Kenneth W. Singer received the prestigious Joseph Andrade Award for Leadership from the Arc of Massachusetts on Thursday, April 6, at its annual meeting. The Sheraton Hotel Framingham was full of many supporters as Singer accepted the award.
